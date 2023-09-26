Mangel Klicks CEO honoured

Esi Arhin Sep - 26 - 2023 , 10:03

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mangel Klicks Ltd, Charles Kwamena Ackon has been honoured at the Ghana Quality Healthcare Industry Awards.

Rev. Dr. Charles Kwamena Ackon was honoured as the Industry Impact Award 2023 Recipient at the Ghana Quality Healthcare Awards.

Mangel klicks Ltd is a health care industry.

The Ghana Quality Healthcare Awards was instituted by Strategic Brand Focus Africa (SBF Africa) for outstanding service, innovation, and tireless efforts in promoting quality healthcare and pharmaceutical service delivery in Ghana.

Dr. Ackon was awarded for his dedication and commitment to demonstrating leadership, resilience, and audacity in supporting organisation, authorities and ministries in advancing healthcare standards over two decades falls in line with addressing innovative and technological shortfalls in the biomedical, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The Ghana Quality Healthcare Awards recognises leading companies and individuals who drive innovation within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and the importance of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and robotic process automation technologies and their role in improving the quality of care provided to patients.

It places emphasis on hard work and dedication of biomedical, healthcare and pharma sector professionals in Ghana.

Dr. Ackon recently received the Medical Equipment Provider of the Year 2023 Award on behalf of Mangel Klicks Ltd. at the Ghana Pharma Awards.

He is a registered pharmacist, a biomedical consultant for building turnkey hospital projects, a medical device channel partner, a business farm overseer, a medical equipment vending specialist, an emergency biomedical technician, an international businessman and entrepreneur, a life coach, poet and a preacher.

The 2023 Awards recently held in Accra was on the theme "Celebrating Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Leadership Excellence to Promote National Development”.

Acknowledging the award, Dr. Ackon expressed gratitude. "It is a great honour for me to be recognised for this Industry Impact Award for my work as CEO of Mangel Klicks Limited over the years.

"The journey from the beginning to this point has been good, though difficult and lengthy. My vision of contributing to the positive transformation of Ghana's healthcare industry and elsewhere has necessitated a significant amount of effort and even various challenges and difficulties that confronted my aspiration and divine opportunity. Thankfully, I was not alone; my family, Board Chair and members, management, friends, staff, interns,trainees all came through for me in big ways. I am grateful for their commitment, trust, and confidence in me. Some have been a consistent source of energy, inspiration and motivation for me."

"We have overcome many problems and challenges as a startup and growing team, which have now become growth milestones for our organization as we continue "enriching lives together". It has been gracious indeed; a call to duty, teamwork, and a never-ending belief in our hard work, strategies, plans and honest objective as well as the mission, vision, and strategic direction of the corporate mandate."

"By the grace of Almighty God, I am very happy to announce that we did it! We are, however, still a sustainable work in progress. My heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you. Despite all odds, we are certain to persevere and succeed.

Dr. Joe Tackie, Board Chair of Mangel Klicks Ltd, a business leadership and organizational transformation consultant, and designer of exceptional business policies, operations and systems implementation states: "Dr. Ackon has a forward-thinking personality focused on the concept of ‘’enriching lives together.’’ He illustrates the breadth and importance of business growth with such skill as he travels across the country. He demonstrates drive, innovation, and ambition while also creating long-term opportunities for upcoming businesses, relationships, and people in biomedical engineering, integrated healthcare, and other fields.”