Man charged with murder after allegedly throwing son into sea

A 31-year-old man, who allegedly threw his son into the sea near Akuma, Accra, has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court charged with murder.
Prince Acquaye, also known as Juu, is said to have engaged in occultism and allegedly threw his son into the sea as sacrifice.
Acquaye is said to have told his girlfriend that if anything happened to their son, she should not worry because they were going to be rich very soon.
The court did not take Acquaye’s plea and he was remanded into police custody, pending further investigations.
Acquaye is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Rosemond Agyiri, on May 17.
Sergeant Apewe Achana said the complainant, Abigail Nyumor is a food vendor who resides at Akuma.
The court heard that the accused was the boyfriend of the complainant and the two were living together with the boy, who was their only son.
Sgt. Achana said about two months ago, the accused told the complainant that if something happened to their son, she should not worry because they would become rich very soon. The prosecution said on April 20, this year, the complainant went to bed and when she woke up, neighbours told her the accused had thrown the boy into the sea.
Sgt. Achana said the accused was arrested and the victim was rescued and taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, however he died the following day.
The prosecution said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was initiated into occultism and it was time for him to bring his sacrifice.