Mamprugu to get improved water system – Akufo-Addo assures

Construction of an improved water system for the West and East Mamprusi municipalities in the Northern Region will commence in September this year to supply potable water to the people.
The water system, which will be funded under a $45m World Bank facility to provide water in rural areas for six regions, is expected to supply 35,000 gallons of water daily.Follow @Graphicgh
In addition, new boreholes and household places of convenience will be constructed to augment the existing water systems in the Gambaga, Walewale and Nalerigu towns.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this at a durbar held in his honour at Nalerigu by the overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, last Saturday during his tour of the three northern regions.
President Akufo-Addo stated that the construction of the water system was in fulfilment of the pledge he made to the people last year.
Sanitation
The President said that the community places of convenience project, which is being rolled out by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, would provide some 5,000 household toilets nationwide this year.
He said the Mamprugu area would receive about 300 places of convenience, each for Nalerigu, Gambaga and Walewale, to improve sanitation.
New regions
President Akufo-Addo further said he had directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to organise referendums in all the new proposed regions this year to determine whether the constitutional thresholds for the creation of the new regions would be met by the vote of the people affected.
“My hope is that the EC will organise referendums this year so that by Christmas, the six new regions will become a reality,” he said.
He explained that at least 50 per cent of the people entitled to vote must do so in each of the different referendums, and of the votes cast, at least, 80 per cent must be in favour of the creation of a region for the demand to succeed.
President Akufo-Addo entreated the people affected, particularly the people of Mamprugu, to vote massively to meet the constitutional demand for the creation of the new regions to bring governance close to them and facilitate development.
President Akufo-Addo cutting a sod for the construction of a road network in the area
Seismic exploration
Touching on the seismic exploration being carried out in the Voltaian Basin by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, which is negatively affecting areas in the Northern Region, including Nanton, West Mamprusi, Central Gonja and Mion districts, President Akufo-Addo explained that the purpose was to unearth the hydrocarbon potential of the basin.
“It is disturbing and I know it will disturb some people in some communities. It may even go through some farms, but I am imploring you, and all the citizenry of Mamprugu, to co-operate with these activities,” he said.
Electricity supply
Regarding the erratic nature of power supply in the area, the President noted that work would soon begin to improve the transmission of power.
He added that out of the 434 projects ongoing in the Northern Region, the East Mamprusi Municipality was going to benefit from 80 of such projects.
As part of his tour, the President inspected the ongoing Nalerigu town road project, which is almost complete.
He also cut the sod for the construction of the 25.7 kilometre Janga-Nasia road, which is scheduled to be completed in July 2020.
Commendation
The overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, commended the President for the projects he had implemented in the area to improve the lives of the people.
Naa Mahami Sherifa, in appreciation for the commitment of the President to bring massive development to Mamprugu, enskined him as a development chief (Lagbisim Naba).