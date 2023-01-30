Malta opens High Commission in Accra

Malta has officially opened its High Commission in the country.
It is a reciprocal gesture after Ghana opened its diplomatic mission in Malta in August of 2014 headed by a resident High Commissioner.
The move is expected to help tighten the bond of friendship between the two countries as well as help to improve trade and investment ties between them.
Malta and Ghana established diplomatic relations in 1974 and over the last four decades Malta’s friendship with the people of Ghana expanded into a dynamic and multi-faceted partnership.
Speaking at the opening, the Maltese High Commissioner to Ghana, Jean Claude Mallia said “as we finally inaugurate this building, we also recognise the enduring nature of our relationship.”
He said it was the commitment of Malta to elevate its friendship with Ghana even further adding that “even though we had to deal with unprecedented challenges that even delayed the time-line of this project, the fact that we are celebrating the inauguration of the High Commission of Malta in Ghana demonstrates our resilience and friendship.”
Commitment to friendship
Mr Mallia further noted that the building was a concrete sign of Malta’s long standing commitment to nurture even further, the relations between the people of Ghana and Malta in all fields.
“This year we shall continue working towards the creation of more opportunities for meaningful exchanges with Ghana,” he said.
Mr Mallia said the latest high-level exchanges demonstrated the willingness of both Malta and Ghana to forge a long-lasting relationship that made the two countries grow together.
To that end, the Maltese High Commissioner to Ghana took the opportunity to share his heartfelt appreciation for the continuous support extended by the government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to Malta’s mission in Ghana.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Apratwum-Sarpong, commended Malta for opening a High Commission in Ghana.
He said this will further strengthen diplomatic ties between the countries and further enhance trade and investment between the two countries.