Make school enjoyable for children— Teachers urged
BY: Emmanuel Modey
Category: General News
The Upper West Regional Manageress of the Roman Catholic (R/C) Education Unit, Mrs Leonicia Langkpiere has asked teachers to show love and make school enjoyable for newly enrolled schoolchildren in order to retain them in school.
“You have to treat them well so that you can unearth and develop the talents of the children and give them a bright future,” she said.
Mrs Langkpiere was speaking with the staff of the St Andrews R/C Basic School in Wa as part of the First Day in School programme for pupils who had been enrolled in Kindergarten One.
She advised teachers to discipline the children when they go wrong but stressed that they should do so in a manner which would not frighten them and make them stay away from school.
The Manageress, who led a team of officials from the unit, encouraged the pupils to study hard and obey instructions from their teachers.
Mrs Langkpiere urged parents to ensure that they feed their children very well and invest their resources in such a manner that they would be able to meet the basic needs of their children always.
She also asked parents to take interest in their children’s appearance and make sure that they always wore neat uniforms to school since children who wore dirty or tattered clothes often felt shy toattend school.
Mrs Pauline Wanye, the Headmistress of the school was grateful for the visit and thanked the team for their role in boosting education in the region.