Major Mahama: 4th prosecution witness to testify Nov 14

The fourth prosecution witness is expected to testify on Wednesday, November 14,
2018 in the trial of the 14 people accused of killing Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi.
State prosecutors were supposed to present the witness today (Wednesday) at the Accra High Court but when the case was called, the witness was absent.
Chief State Attorney, Mrs Evelyn Keelson, informed the court that the witness could not make it to court due to an emergency.
Major Mahama’s death
Major Mahama was killed at Denkyira Obuasi on May 29, 2017.
He was said to have been lynched during a morning walk that led him to Denkyira Obuasi.
Fourteen persons, including William Baah, a former Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi, are standing trial in connection with the death of the military officer.
They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Witnesses
Three prosecution witnesses have so far testified and have been cross-examined in the case.
They were Warrant Officer (WO) Kwesi Sebi, Major Mahama’s second in command during a military operation at Diaso in the Central Region, Kwame Adjei, a welder at Denkyira
The state is expected to call its fourth witness when the trial of the 14 people accused of killing Major Maxwell Mahama continues on November 14, 2018