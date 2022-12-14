Maiden Eve Festival opens tomorrow

The maiden edition of Eve Festival, an annual festival for all women, designed to celebrate and appreciate the impact and value of the Ghanaian woman has been launched.
The festival, which will commence tomorrow (Thursday) to Sunday 18, 2022 would be an opportunity for women to physically interact, showcase businesses and opportunities, learn new things and create new links amid a potpourri of fun activities.
Impact
The President of the festival organising entity, Eve International, Dr Vanessa Mensah-Kaibu, at the launch yesterday (December 13), noted that it would be an impact festival not just to today's woman but generations to come.
"Eve is about creating an impact for the next woman. One may be comfortable wherever you find yourself but by joining the festival, one is going to be assisted and inspired. We want to create an impact for all persons irrespective of your background,” she said.
She also added that another purpose was to help society move forward by scaling up women participation at all levels of policy making.
"We aim to impact or influence the Ghanaian women globally. We believe that every individual has the power to turn things around so bringing these powers together at one place will help us move forward not just as a gender, but as a society in all," Dr Mensah-Kaibu said.
Training
Participants would be taken through counselling sessions, they will be mentored by the movers and shakers in the hospitality, technology and governance industry as well as be taken through vocational training among others.
For her part, the Executive Director of Eve International, Catherine Morton, added that at the end of the festival, a solution to some key issues affecting women would be arrived.
“The purpose is also to discuss the issues and how to find a way forward. We are hoping to come out with position papers at the end to guide us as women in our quest to development.”
“We also want to break the barrier of timidity in women, to enable them to take up certain positions. This event is not limited to only those in Ghana, but women in the diaspora too,” she stated.
Activities
On Thursday, December 15 at the El Wak Sports Stadium, there will be Eve Choral Festival themed: “The beauty of Gods’ women”.
Then on Friday December 16, it is an old school jams night.
Additionally, there will also be fashion festival on Saturday, December 17, where a lot of women fashion brands will be present to showcase their creativity. Apart from that, there will also be a runway session and arts exhibition.
Other activities included breast cancer and cervical cancer screening, massages, maternal health education and education on what the laws say about sexual harassment, gender violence among others.
