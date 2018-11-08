Madina- Adenta Highway open to traffic after blockade by protesters

The Madina- Adenta Highway has finally been opened to traffic after a furious protest by hundreds of residents of the Area blocked the road after a student was knocked down by a vehicle
.
Not left out of the insults were the government and politicians, which the protesters described as “incompetent and a disgrace” for their refusal to fix the
People are still on the street shouting and hurling insults at the authorities.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Some of the protesters have vowed to block the road again and as a result, a number of police officers are still around to maintain law and order.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana