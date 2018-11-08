Madina- Adenta Highway open to traffic after blockade by protesters

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

The Madina- Adenta Highway has finally been opened to traffic after a furious protest by hundreds of residents of the Area blocked the road after a student was knocked down by a vehicle.

Many people are still standing on the sides of the highway hurling insults at the police for what they described as an unnecessary clamp down on the protesters.
Not left out of the insults were the government and politicians, which the protesters described as “incompetent and a disgrace” for their refusal to fix the six foot bridges on the highway.
People are still on the street shouting and hurling insults at the authorities.

Some of the protesters have vowed to block the road again and as a result, a number of police officers are still around to maintain law and order. 


