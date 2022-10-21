M&J Pharmaceuticals receives Club 100 honour

The M&J Pharmaceuticals has been honoured as one of the 100 top ranked companies at the 19th Ghana Club 100 Awards in Accra.
The company was the only pharmaceutical company presented with an award at the event.
Dubbed: “Ghana's private sector, a catalyst for post-pandemic economic transformation”, this year’s Ghana Club 100 gala night las
Friday gave due recognition to outstanding Ghanaian companies for standing the test of time and making an impact in their respective industries.
The awards scheme is an initiative of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), supported by other corporate institutions.
The top 100 enterprises rewarded were in sectors such as agriculture and agribusiness, financial services, information and communications technology (ICT), infrastructure, petroleum, mining services, manufacturing, tourism, health and education.
Hard work
The Managing Director of M&J Pharmaceuticals, Vasu Gopal, after receiving the award, said the recognition could only be attributed to the relentless efforts and hard work by the staff and management of the company.
He expressed gratitude for the recognition, and dedicated the award to the 205 employees of the company established in 1993.
“The management and staff really work hard to achieve this feat,” he said.
The company is said to manufacture 80 products, including tablets, capsules and syrups.