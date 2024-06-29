Lower Manya Krobo launches teacher prize

Ezekiel E. Sottie Jun - 29 - 2024 , 16:39

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Directorate of Education in the Eastern Region has launched this year’s Teacher Prize, with a call on stakeholders to appreciate teachers for their dedicated services and contributions towards quality education delivery in the country.

The 2024 Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Teacher Prize Programme will be organised on the theme: “Anything worth doing is worth appreciating’’ carved from the 2024 broader theme: “Anything worth doing is worth doing well’’.

The durbar will be held on July 23, 2024 at the Laasi Park at Odumase-Krobo.

The municipality has a total enrolment of 17,000 learners at the basic school level and 10,000 students for the senior high level, bringing the overall population of learners to 27,000 with a teaching staff of 894 for the basic schools and 532 for the senior high schools while the non-teaching staff for the senior high schools stands at 198.

Why teacher prize?

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Director of Education, Samuel Kwesi Tettey, at the launch at Odumase-Krobo, said formal education was a powerful tool that could transform individuals, communities and nations of which teachers played a pivotal role.

However, he said, their efforts had not been adequately recognised, appreciated and rewarded by stakeholders to motivate them into a higher excellent delivery.

“As we launch this awards programme today, we aim to do more than recognise outstanding achievements. We seek to inspire culture of appreciation and respect for the teaching profession,” the director emphasised.

Dwelling on the 2024 theme for the teacher prize programme, Mr Tettey said the theme “Anything worth doing is worth doing well”, was to emphasise the importance of the teachers’ full commitment to the task of teaching which they had embarked on as professionals.

He, therefore, urged the teachers to continue to put in their best as they were doing so as to merit society’s appreciation and rewards for the years ahead.

Creator/nurturers

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Somanya, Prof. Eric Nyarko Sampson, who was the guest speaker, also stressed on the need for the teachers’ efforts to be valued to enhance effective teaching and learning, especially at the pre-tertiary level as they laid the educational foundations in the schools.

He said teachers were creators and nurturers of both the present and the next generation of pupils/ students and therefore, society and stakeholders must always appreciate their work.

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh, representative of the Traditional Council, the Clergy, the Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi and civil society organisations among others were present at the event.