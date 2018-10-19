London: Bawumia attends Ghana investment summit

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is due in the United Kingdom for the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit taking place between October 23-24 in London.
The Vice President left Ghana on Thursday, October 18 for the summit.
Organised by the Ghana High Commission UK in partnership with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC), the two-day summit is themed: “Mobilising for Ghana beyond Aid”.
The summit is billed to showcase Ghana as one of the best investment destinations in Africa, help government attract strategic and development funds and investments for key projects as well as match local businesses with international partners and Investors.
Executives from some of the largest global firms, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Fund Managers, Investment Bankers and other business leaders from across the globe will be present, providing a networking opportunity with potential Investors and various Government Officials.
The Vice President will also meet with the Secretary of the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID), Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP; meet with Westminster Businesses, and attend a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
According to the Office of the Vice President, Dr Bawumia will interact with the Ghanaian Community in the UK on Saturday, October 20, 2018, and deliver a lecture on Ghana's digitization towards the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) on Monday, October 22, 2018.
Dr Bawumia is expected to return to Accra on Thursday, October 25, 2018.