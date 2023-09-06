Local Govt, Zoomlion clear 35-year-old refuse dump

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Sep - 06 - 2023 , 08:16

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company, has embarked on a nationwide exercise to clear all districts of refuse dumps.

The exercise formed part of the government’s agenda of keeping the country clean and to improve the sanitation situation in the country.

In the Ashanti Region, two districts are benefitting from the exercise where age-old refuse dumps have been cleared.

Districts

The beneficiary districts in the Ashanti Region are Offinso and Kwabre East Municipal assemblies.

At Abofour in the Offinso Municipality the over 30 year-old refuse dump site at Abofour Zongo has been cleared to make the area healthy for the residents to reduce the incidence of diseases.

Appreciation

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Offinso, Kingsley Owusu Appiah, expressed his appreciation to the president and the ministry for selecting the municipality as a beneficiary of the project.

He appealed to the residents to desist from indiscriminate disposal of refuse in the communities in order to keep the municipality clean.

He said waste bins or containers had been placed at vantage points in the municipality for that purpose and urged them to make good use of them.

The Municipal Environmental Officer, Vida Twumwaa, also expressed her appreciation to the government for the intervention and said there were other dump sites in the municipality that needed attention, and asked the government to attend to them too.