LIVESTREAM: Supreme Court rules on Mahama's application to reopen case

The Supreme Court will today rule on an application by the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama, seeking leave (permission) of the court to reopen his case to enable his lawyers to subpoena Mrs Mensa to appear before the court and testify as a “hostile witness”.
The lead counsel for the petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, yesterday urged the court to grant his client the permission to reopen his case in the interest of “substantial justice”.
That was opposed by lawyers for the respondents (the EC and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo), who argued that the application was an attempt by the petitioner to force the EC Chairperson to enter the witness box by all possible means, even after the court had upheld her decision not to testify.
