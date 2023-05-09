AUDIO: "I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married" - Prof Dominic Fobih speaks

Former Ghanaian Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih, has denied rumours that he has nine wives and recently married for the ninth time.

A video of his colourful marriage ceremony with his 31-year-old wife went viral on social media over the weekend, raising eyebrows about the politician's ninth marriage.

However, in an interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM today, Prof. Fobih rejected the claims, stating that he has only one wife and that the reports were "borne out of ignorance" and contained lies.

He also clarified that his wife is a 31-year-old medical professional.

The 80-year-old former Member of Parliament for Assin South added that he is a strong-willed person who knows what is best for him and that he married for himself, not for anyone else.

Prof. Fobih served as a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.

Listen to the entire interview below;