Limaa Enterprise opens new shop at Labone

Limaa Enterprise, one of the fastest growing sales shops in the country Friday opened its third shop at Labone in Accra.
Established in 2019, Limaa Enterprise operates as a wholesale and retail shop as well as offering an e-commerce service platform where customers across the country can have access to its wide range of products.
With about 300 to 400 different types of items ranging from household, partywares, kitchenwares, children’s learning materials, technology and electronic gadgets, Limaa imports from trusted brands across the globe.
In a brief remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Limaa Enterprise, Madam Prisha Daryanani said apart from the company offering quality goods at an affordable prices, the company also trades in products which are not too common in the country.
“We are trying to offer different items to the Ghanaian public,” she said, adding that shoppers can have access to wide array of products at Limaa’s shops across the country.
Some relatives of the CEO of the Limaa Enterprise at the opening ceremony
For her, although the company has had its fair share of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, it also tried to mitigate the impacts on its customers by bringing in products that could assist people at home, particularly children and young people.
Madam Daryanani said the company also runs an online services where customers can sit at the comfort of their homes to make purchases and the items will be delivered to them.
She said the company is “trying to refine things now”, pledging that the company will soon start a free delivery service.
Currently, she said, the company has shops at Kokomlemle and Alhaji Bus Stop, the Labone office, being its latest addition to the staple.
Madam Daryanani also promised customers at far away locations in the country not to worry about prices, saying “We are trying to get affordable prices for far away locations.”
“The company is trying to make its shop a one-stop shop for Ghanaians for quality goods at very affordable prices,” she pointed out.
For her, the company is trying to make its shops a one-stop-shops for its customers across the country, promising that the company will be opening more shops in the years ahead.