Let's leverage AfDB funding to secure future partners - MASLOC CEO

GraphicOnline Jul - 06 - 2023 , 00:16

The CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has stressed the importance of capitalizing on the success of AfDB funding to the institution and urged employees, stakeholders, and aligned bodies to make concerted efforts in this regard.

Speaking at the launch of the joint Post COVID-19 grant worth $31.34 million, provided by the Africa Development Bank and the Government of Ghana in Accra, she stressed the need for strict adherence to key indicators to maximize the project's effectiveness.

At the event, she also highlighted the implementation of the Livelihood Restoration Program, which focuses on supporting youth and women in swiftly re-establishing their life-support activities to reduce vulnerability resulting from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah emphasized the significance of entrepreneurship and employment creation, particularly for youth and women, and the connection between livelihood, income sources, and vulnerability.

She recommended that the main livelihood support program prioritize skills training and address the specific needs of disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals and groups within the youth and women population.

Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of identifying and providing aid to marginalized or disadvantaged individuals and groups who are more likely to experience adverse impacts from Covid-19. This would involve assessing the likelihood of individuals or groups facing more challenging conditions due to the effects of the pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of Ghana and the AfDB for their support, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah acknowledged that this grant marked a significant milestone for MASLOC and would help meet the growing demand for institutional funding.

She pledged to ensure that the organization fulfils its mission of poverty alleviation by generating employment opportunities and wealth for women and youth.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive image aligned with the MASLOC brand, she highlighted that it would aid the institution in securing future donations to support disadvantaged groups based on gender, economic status, and other factors.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah expressed optimism about the swift development and positive impact of recent reforms implemented since her appointment as CEO, contributing to the institution's strong reputation.

Finally, she extended her gratitude to the government and the AfDB for the funding, recognizing its strategic importance in complementing ongoing initiatives to reach out to more Developmental Finance Institutions and provide access to financing across sectors, with a particular focus on agriculture value chains, MSMEs, youth, and women-led businesses.