Let’s sustain 4th Republic as Rawlings's legacy - NCCE

The Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Kenneth Kponor, has asked Ghanaians to safeguard the Fourth Republican Constitution to immortalise the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.
He said Flt Lt Rawlings, who was the first President of the Fourth Republic was a unifier, charismatic and above all enigmatic.
He gave birth to the fourth constitutional republic, saw it blossom to where we find it now, a fledgling democracy that is the toast of many peers in Africa.
Mr Kponor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Rawlings exhibited charisma that obviously brought together everyone in the nation building processes.
“The last time I had an encounter with him was before the 2016 general election to consult with him and he said, ‘I will only do the consultation if I have the opportunity to cook for you and you eat.”
“After the meal, he said, ‘Let the truth guide you and put the interest of the nation first.”
"I will always remember him for his selflessness, kind heart, humility and disciplined nature," Mr Kponor said.
Diversity
The Volta Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Mr David Normanyo, said diversity from the former President Rawlings helped to sustain the peace of the country.
According to him, there were civil wars in some Sub-Saharan African countries due to diversity in ethnic groups but because Flt Lt Rawlings was genuinely interested in all Ghanaians, he did not marginalise any ethnic group and that promoted and maintained the peace of the country.
He added that the youth should emulate former President Rawlings in terms of envisioning a future and should work to attain that regardless of setbacks.
Reverend Seth K. Mawutor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Christian Council of Churches, wondered if the attributes of the former President had been imbibed by the Ghanaian population or it was an exercise in futility.
He said the attributes of probity, accountability, transparency and integrity needed to be taught at the school level as a sign of holding on to his principles.
GNA