‘Let’s maintain peace, unity and stability’

A Ghanaian based in New York in the USA, Nana Kwabena Adu, has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his role in bringing about unity, peace and development to the country.
Nana Adu said Otumfuo’s work in resolving conflicts and disputes even in communities that were beyond the Ashanti Region was laudable.
He also commended the Asantehene’s contribution to education in the country, particularly his scholarships for needy brilliant students in basic, secondary and tertiary institutions.
Nana Adu, popularly called Nana Kwabena, who is currently in the country on holidays, made the assertion in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Kumasi last Friday. He called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Asantehene to embolden him to do more.
He said the Asantehene’s recent hosting of the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin in Kumasi, his mediation in the Dagbon Chieftaincy case and his invitation to the Awomefia, Togbe Sri to the last Akwasidae for last year all testify to his desire to cement cordial relations and unity in the country.
Unity in diversity
According to Nana Adu, many countries, especially the developed nations, had risen to a high pedestal through the concept of ‘unity in diversity’ and has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to love one another and live in unity and in peace with one another.
He also commended the government for placing premium on agriculture, adding that agriculture was the backbone of the economies of almost all developed countries.
“The developed countries including the USA foresaw that agriculture can yield enormous income and, therefore, placed emphasis on that sector and this is what has made them great,” he said.
He said the government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy was yielding significant dividend to the extent that Ghana was recently reported to be exporting plantain to Burkina Faso and other neighbouring countries.
Storage facility
On a personal level, he said he had visited some farming communities in the Ashanti Region and had witnessed the partnership between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) towards assisting farmers with improved seeds and required modern inputs for their work and he was in no doubt that the country was on the right path to food sufficiency and development.
He further commended the MOFA for providing storage facilities to take care of farmers excess produce and ensure there was food all year round and for farmers to receive steady income in during lean seasons.