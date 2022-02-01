Let's develop Ghana Post through teamwork - Ghana Post MD urges Sunyani staff

The Acting Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr Bice Osei Kuffour popularly called Obour, has admonished the Sunyani Regional Management team of the company to maintain teamwork as one of their core values in helping to achieve the company's objectives and set goals.
According to him, it was only through teamwork that the fortunes of Ghana Post could be consolidated.Follow @Graphicgh
He was addressing the management and staff of the Bono Region at Sunyani Post Office when he paid a working visit to the area.
The visit was part of the Ghana Post MD’s tour of the various regions across the country.
The purpose of the regional tour, among others, is to help boost the morale of the staff, strengthen the capacity and operations of the company.
Mr Bice Osei Kuffour is using the working tour to interact with frontline staff of the company as well as to court the support of all state agencies, traditional rulers, and corporate institutions to patronise Ghana Post services.
“I would like to reiterate that teamwork will put Ghana Post ahead of its competitors; let's consciously maintain teamwork as part of our efforts to drive growth and success,” the MD emphasised in his remarks.
He added, “In many successful companies, the big secret is teamwork. Let's ensure that when anyone enters Ghana Post, you shouldn’t be able to tell who is the Managing Director and who is a labourer. We are all playing our role, and everybody’s role is critical, so we respect each other and value each other’s role to be too important, so teamwork is the success story of Ghana Post Company.”
Mr Osei Kuffour also encouraged the staff of the company, particularly the management to work with speed, saying "speed is a game-changer as the world keep evolving at lightning speed, and therefore, the snail pace approach would not make Ghana Post the preferred choice of the people."
Expressing his gratitude, the Sunyani regional Manager of Ghana Post, Mr Abraham Abochi, said he and the team are ever ready to support the organisation's vision to move it a step higher.