  Lawyer, witness disagree over Afoko’s tracksuit

The lawyer for Gregory Afoko, the man standing trial for the murder of a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, has disputed a prosecution witness' claim that a liquid substance was found on his client’s tracksuit
.
The witness, Detective Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah, the lead investigator in the case, had earlier told the Accra High Court in his evidence-in-chief that police investigators who searched Afoko’s house found a liquid substance on a tracksuit which aroused their suspicion.
But at cross-examination of the witness on Monday, October 22, counsel for Afoko,
Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah answered that it was only the trousers that had the said liquid substance and therefore, that was what aroused the police’s suspicion.
The tracksuit which is in evidence was then displayed in the courtroom to allow counsel to properly situate his question.
Counsel then asked the witness whether it was some burns on the trousers of the tracksuit that attracted interest from the police, but the witness answered that it was the splashes of liquid that really aroused the suspicion of the police.
“I am putting it to you that there were no splashes of liquid substance at the time you took it from the accused's room,” counsel said.
In response, the witness insisted that there were indeed splashes of liquid on the trouser of the tracksuit.
Not guilty
Alhaji Mahama suffered severe bodily injury after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga around 11 p.m. on May 20, 2015. He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.
Afoko has denied any involvement in the murder and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.