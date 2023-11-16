Latex Foam supports University of Ghana with GH¢20,000

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 16 - 2023 , 11:39

Leading foam manufacturing company, Latex Foam, has extended its support to the University of Ghana's Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO) with a generous donation of GH¢20,000.

The contribution aims to aid financially constrained yet academically outstanding students to pursue their educational aspirations at the esteemed institution.

Notably, this act of benevolence marks another instance in a longstanding tradition of Latex Foam's annual support to the university.

At a brief ceremonial presentation, the Public Relations Officer of Latex Foam, Gifty E. Appiah, handed over the symbolic cheque to the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs of the University, Professor. Gordon A. Awandare, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The occasion was marked by an atmosphere of gratitude and appreciation for Latex Foam's continued dedication to facilitating access to education for students facing financial hardships.

Ms. Appiah said the donation reaffirms Latex Foam's commitment to fostering education and empowering the academic journey of deserving individuals.

She noted that Latex Foam's commitment to supporting education not only exemplifies corporate social responsibility but also serves as an inspiration for other organisations to contribute meaningfully towards educational endeavors.

“We are here once again to honour our long standing commitment to the Students Financial Aid Office to help our needy but brilliant students,” Ms. Appiah stated, referencing a relationship that has existed for many years.

In addition, she said, “This is another year of fulfilling our commitment to this university, and we want to ensure that opportunities are given to needy but brilliant students so that they are not left out.”

For his part, Prof. Awandare expressed gratitude of the university to Latex Foam for the gesture, and acknowledged the significance of such contributions in enabling access to education for deserving students.

He highlighted the pivotal role played by corporate entities like Latex Foam in empowering the academic dreams of bright minds within the University of Ghana community.

He said the impactful gesture by Latex Foam underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in creating a more inclusive and accessible educational landscape in the country.

Prof. Awandare further commended the company for their unwavering support to the university and prayed that going forward, the company would even double their contribution to enable more deserving students to access the fund.

Present at the event were the Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the university, Dr. Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah, Madam Selina Saaka, Head, Students Financial Aid Office (SFAO), and the Mawusi Kofi Glozah, Senior Assistant Registrar, office of the Pro-VC.