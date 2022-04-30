Latex Foam donates to Chief Imam to support Ramadan festivities

Latex Foam on Saturday donated 50 bags of rice and unspecified amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to support this year’s Ramadan festivities at his Fadama residence in Accra.
Two senior management members of the company, Dr Yakubu Diomande, the Export Manager of Latex Foam, and Mrs Gifty E. Appiah, the Public Relations Officer, who paid a special courtsey visit to the National Chief Imam at his residence to make the presentation also used the occasion to wish him a belated 103rd birthday.
In a brief remarks, Mrs Appiah said that the donation to the Chief Imam formed part of the company’s corporate responsibilities to give towards the Ramadan festivities.
She also used the event to wish all Muslims in the country and across the world a fruitful Ramadan.
She said Latex Foam as a company has become more than a family to the office of the National Chief Imam.
She indicated that the company would continue its philanthropic responsibilities towards the office of the National Chief, saying "the gesture has become part of the company’s yearly corporate activities."
The Chief Protocol Officer at the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, who received the items on behalf of the National Chief Imam, commended Latex Foam for the gesture.
He also used the occasion to pray for more successes for the company, stressing that Allah blesses anyone who supports His work and servants.
He said there is a cordial relationship between the Latex Foam and the Chief Imam’s office, expressing the gratitude of the Chief Imam to the senior management of the company, for their regular donations and support to the office.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection on one's standing with Allah.
Latex Foam is the leading foam manufacturing company in West Africa.
Latex Foam is noted for its corporate social responsibilities in many areas of national development, including donation to support the annual National Farmers’ Day celebration, and support for needy and brilliant students of the University of Ghana.