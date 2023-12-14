Land occupants in Madina, Adenta, Oyarefa, Teiman, Ayi Mensa and over 70 areas are not to be dispossessed following...

Dec - 14 - 2023

People who have bought lands from the Numo Nmashie Family in the 70 areas where the Supreme Court judgment affected are not to be dispossessed.

Such people, especially those who bought the lands from the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie, are now to go into new agreements with the relevant authorities in those areas.

The lawyer who led the Boi Stool and 13 others to win the case, Prosper Nyahe, who explained the import of the Supreme Court judgment that declared that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region cannot hold themselves as owners of the over 72,000 acres of land, told Graphic Online's Justice Agbenorsi that new owners will now arrange a tenancy agreement with those currently occupying the land.

He said following the judgment, the Boi Stool, owners of 543 acres of the land that had been a subject of litigation for over 40 years, had written to the Lands Commission in a bid to execute the Supreme Court judgment which directed the Commission to expunge all registration and certificates issued to the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie in respect of the 72,000 acres.

The Supreme Court has clarified that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region cannot hold themselves as owners of 70 villages, which occupied over 72,000 acres of land.

In its latest clarification, a five-member panel of the apex court presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, affirmed that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie could not claim ownership of the land because a Court of Appeal’s decision in 1982 which declared them owners of the piece of land was based on fraudulent information presented to the court.

The court, therefore, directed the Lands Commission to expunge all registration and certificates issued to the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie, and the Tetteh Olewolon Family, in respect of the 72,000 acres.

The court also directed that all third parties in possession and deriving title through the Numo Nmashie Family prior to the latest Supreme Court judgment were to attorn tenancy to the Boi Stool and relevant families.

Affected villages in Boi Stool v. Daniel Addo Quaye & Ors

The villages affected by the decision are Peduase, Obuom, Nsakye, Agyemanti, Brotrease, Danfa, Adoteiman, Otinibi, Malidzano, Okyrekomfo Kotei, Taboadidi, Ayim, Adenkrebi, Abefia, Ayimensa, Kweiman, Odonkorkurom and Kwadwokurom.

Others are Otiakurum, Otopram, Brekusu, Kponko, Dedekurom, Sesemi, Teiman, Papao, Ogbodzo, Adaman, Mpehuasem, Otinshi, Otanor, La- Bawaleshie, Tesa, Adjiringano, Okpoi Gonno, Manmormo, Oshiyie, Amanfro, Bobamase, Abokobi, Nyamekurom, Oyarifa and Ogoha.

The rest are Ajangote, Akpomang, Boi, Pantang, Sempene, Frafraha, Apenkwa, Abladdzei, Ankome, Ashonman, Agbogba, Adenta, Otuwa, Madina, Nkwantanang, Ashale-Botwe, Atwuo-Okuman, Martey Tsuru, Gbatsuma, Okpegon, Ablekuma, Odediben, Agbleshia, Alegon, Mangoase, Teshie and Kpeshie Ridge.

The clarification affirmed the Supreme Court’s judgment dated March 22, 2023, which had Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse, as the presiding judge.

Other members of the panel were Justices Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher, Avril Lovelace-Johnson and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.

The judgment was delivered in favour of the Boi Stool and 13 others.

