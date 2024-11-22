Next article: VIDEO: What the Achiase Jungle Warfare School Commander said about beating people on election day

L’AINE HR celebrates 30th anniversary with staff sports day

Gertrude Ankah Nov - 22 - 2024 , 07:50

L’AINE HR, a human resources company in Ghana, has kicked off its 30th-anniversary celebrations with a Staff Sports Day at the JMJ Sports Complex in Sakumono.

Held under the theme “30 Years of Reinventing HR in Ghana,” the event on Wednesday, November 20, brought together staff and outsourced employees from across the country.

Advertisement

A legacy of excellence

Mr James Laar, Managing Director of L’AINE HR

The occasion marked a milestone in the company’s journey, highlighting its legacy of innovation, resilience, and a commitment to empowering businesses and individuals, Managing Director of the company Mr James Laar said.

Since its establishment in 1994, L’AINE HR has been a trailblazer in transforming human resource practices in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Mr Laar reflected on the company’s journey, “Our 30th anniversary is a celebration of the principles and people that have defined us. As Ghana’s first HR company, we have led with innovation, adapted with resilience, and remained steadfast in our mission to transform HR practices across industries. Today, we honour that legacy and reaffirm our commitment to a future of continued excellence.”

Mr. Laar credited the company’s success to its people. “Our achievements over the past 30 years are a testament to the incredible efforts of our staff and outsourced employees, whose dedication drives the solutions we provide to our clients. This Sports Day embodies the teamwork, commitment, and unity that have been central to our journey.”

Celebrating team spirit and core values

The Sports Day was the first in a series of activities planned to commemorate L’AINE HR’s three decades of impact. Designed to foster camaraderie and teamwork, the event also celebrated the company’s core values—Integrity, Dedication, Responsiveness, Customer Satisfaction, and Teamwork.

Teams representing these values competed in engaging activities, including sack races, lime-and-spoon relays, and a football tournament. An Outdoor Games Zone added a strategic element, featuring Ludo and Scrabble to combine relaxation with friendly rivalry.

In a closely contested competition, the Blue Circle team, representing Integrity, emerged as the overall champion, followed by Red (Dedication), Green (Responsiveness), Yellow (Customer Satisfaction), and Purple (Teamwork).

Vision for the future

As it celebrates this milestone, L’AINE HR remains committed to driving innovation in human resource practices and shaping the future of the industry.

“Our legacy is just the beginning, The next chapter will focus on reimagining HR practices for the future while staying true to the values that brought us here.”,Mr. Laar emphasised.