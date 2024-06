Next article: Okoe-Boye gives two-week ultimatum for officers to clear medical supply containers stuck at Tema port

Featured

La General Hospital project 20 per cent complete - Contractor

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 13 - 2024 , 15:34

The reconstruction work on the La General Hospital project is 20 per cent complete and set to be commissioned in 22 months time, the contractor has assured.

The contractor made this known when the Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye visited the project site on Thursday [June 13, 2024[,

more to follow...