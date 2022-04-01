Kwahu Easter: Police outlines security, traffic control measures

The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command has expressed its readiness to safeguard this year's Kwahu Easter celebration.
The Command has also cautioned the public and potential criminals against acts of criminality during the festive season.
The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, Reverend Chief Superintendent Dr Samuel Nyamekye Adane-Ameyaw told GraphicOnline in an interview last Thursday (March 31) during an inspection and monitoring exercise conducted in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) that, the police in collaboration with other security services were very much prepared to play their part in making the Kwahu Easter a success.
He cautioned persons who attended such festivals with motorbikes and small arms to rob innocent celebrants that security personnel would be conspicuous at every turn during the festive season to deal with any criminals that intend to mar the Kwahu Easter celebrations.
"I want to caution the criminals out there that have made up their minds to cause mayhem here; the motor riders alike. We know that criminals usually use motorbikes to rob people; we don't want to see motorbikes during the festive seasons. Those carrying small arms are also forewarned because we will not entertain any criminals; you will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law when you are caught. The security presence will be felt everywhere in the Kwahu and Afram Plains enclaves. Those dealing with narcotics should also take critical caution because there would be no safe haven for any criminality at this year's Kwahu Easter," said.
On the number of personnel to be deployed, Chief Superintendent Adane-Ameyaw explained that it could not be made public for security reasons.
"We don't want to tamper with security details or give our prepared and station points away to make certain criminals exploit other avenues. But I can assure you that there would be a heavy presence of security personnel from all security agencies," he said.
Transportation arrangements
The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander also indicated that as part of security measures and strategy to eliminate the excessive traffic situation that characterized the Easter celebration, the Police would only permit provided buses to convey celebrants to the top of the Kwahu Ridge.
"Due to the excessive traffic situation that characterises the Kwahu Easter celebration, we have made the necessary arrangements to have people park their cars at designated places in Nkawkaw which would be under police and other security services supervision, with buses made available to convey people to the centre of the festivity celebration," said.
Also, he indicated that only cars of dignitaries would be allowed to climb the hill to the top of the Kwahu Ridge.
Appeal
Chief Superintendent Adane-Ameyaw also appealed to drivers to be extra careful and desist from drinking alcohol before driving..
"Don't drink and drive. If you're coming from a long journey get two drivers; if you're tired tell the passengers. You can park at a nearby police station to rest and regain your strength before you continue the journey. Be serious with human lives; the most painful thing is that when drivers are carrying eggs in their vehicle they are extra careful, but they are very careless with human lives," he said.
He urged persons travelling from far and near to be accomodating of the security personnel over certain inconveniences that may arise in the course of making venues safe during the festivities.