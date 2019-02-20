Kwabenya jailbreak: Taxi driver, barkeeper jailed 17 months

The Accra Circuit Court has slapped a barkeeper and a taxi driver with a 17-month jail term for aiding seven inmates to escape from the Kwabenya Police Station Cell on January 21, 2018
It was the said phone that the inmate used to plan the daring escape.
The court, presided over by
Osei is already serving 36 months for escaping unlawfully from the police cell.
The court also jailed Prince Kofi Acheampong for 40 months for giving the ammunition to Osei.
Cell-break
On January 21, 2018, seven inmates of the Kwabenya Police Station cell escaped from custody through a cell break carried out by six armed men.
The cell break led to the death of a police officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.
The police were able to arrest four of the escapees and nine people alleged to have aided them in their escape, but three of the escapees — Chibuzor Akwubu, Rockson Edem Dzigbede
The prosecution told the court that before the operation, two members of the gang had surveyed the police station by intentionally visiting the place to lodge a complaint.
They complained that someone had borrowed their money and refused to pay, for which a policeman told them to institute civil action at the court.
“At that moment, the two signaled the rest who had laid ambush to launch an attack on the charge office. They shot Inspector Ashilevi, who was on duty.
“They took the keys to the cells and released seven of the inmates, namely, Prince Osei, Atta Kwadwo, Chibuzor Akwubu, Emmanuel Kotey, Kofi Darko, Rockson Edem Dzigbede and Dickson Ofori," the prosecution said.