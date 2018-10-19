Kumasi: Truck fails to brake and crashes 3 cars

A Kumasi-based taxi driver escaped death narrowly when a Kia Bongo truck suspected to have failed brakes fell on it on Wednesday afternoon at Amakom roundabout in Kumasi.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra which was badly hit by the truck escaped unhurt.
The accident led to the destruction of two taxi cabs and a private saloon vehicle which had been nearby at the taxi rank opposite the shell filing station at the Amakom traffic light area.
The truck was heading towards Jachie along the Lake road to offload maize which belonged to a poultry farm.
Speaking to Graphic Online’s reporter Felix A. Baidoo, the driver of the truck, James Nanzozigo, said the brakes developed a fault a day earlier about 300 meters away from the accident spot.
He said a mechanic fixed it on Wednesday morning only for it to fail after moving just 300 metres away.
He said, the decision to run into the three vehicles was to enable him avoid running into the shops which were lined along the road.
The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwaku Boah, told Graphic Online that his men managed to tow the truck and all the accident vehicles away quickly to the Zongo Police station to avoid affecting the flow of traffic in the area.