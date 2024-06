Featured

Kumasi: One suspect arrested in robbery incident which killed policeman at Ahodwo

Hannah Kutin Jun - 28 - 2024 , 10:47

One suspect has been arrested in the robbery incident which occurred at dawn on Thursday [June 27, 2024], at Ahodwo Nhyiaeso in Kumasi which led to the death of a policeman.

According to the police, an intelligence operation is underway to get the remaining suspects.

The police has assured it will ensure that all suspects will be arrested for justice.