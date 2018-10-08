Kumasi: GES interdicts two teachers over rape

The Ashanti Regional Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two Senior High School (SHS) teachers pending a Disciplinary Committee hearing for allegedly raping their students
.
One was arrested last week for allegedly raping a Form Three Visual Arts student who later reported the incident to the senior house mistress of the St Louis SHS.
The second interdicted teacher is said to have raped the student on campus after drugging her. He is said to have denied the incident after the victim reported the incident to another teacher at the school.
However, he was arrested by the Police after the victim's parents reported the incident to the Police.
Their fates as teachers are expected to be decided by the Ghana Education Service after a DC hearing in the coming weeks.
The Ashanti Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu-Akyiaw, told Nhyira News that the Directorate takes the sexual exploitation allegations against the two teachers seriously and will probe deep into the matter.
According to her, the Directorate will get to the bottom of the allegation and apply sanctions if they are found to have misconducted themselves.