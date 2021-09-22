Kuenyehia Art Trust appoints Valentina Mintah as board member

The Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art has appointed Ms Valentina Mintah to its board.
Ms Mintah is internationally recognised for her expertise in trade facilitation and customs modernisation.
She is the founder and former CEO of West Blue Consulting, which successfully developed and delivered national single window platforms for Ghana and Nigeria, significantly improving trade facilitation and leading to multi-million-dollar savings for both governments.
Ms Mintah made history in 2020 with her election to the Executive Board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the first African woman to be elected in the 102-year-old history of the ICC.
The ICC represents more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries including Ghana.
Ms Mintah is also the founder of e-Ananse, a UNESCO-backed network of libraries that seeks to improve literacy in Ghana by providing young people access to high-quality contemporary literature.
Ms Mintah will serve on the Kuenyehia Trust Board alongside Board Chairman, Mr Felix Biga, who is a member of the Leadership Strategy team at Caterpillar Inc of USA, and Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Regional General Manager for IBM Africa, who was recently appointed to Bank of Ghana’s board.
Other Kuenyehia Trust board members include Ms Marian Ekua Hayfron-Benjamin, partner of law firm Ashong Benjamin, and renowned photographer, writer and communications specialist, Nana Kofi Acquah.
Remarks
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Mintah said: “I look forward to using my expertise and network to support and provide opportunities for our immeasurably talented artists”.
Founder of the Kuenyehia Trust, Mr Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia, said “Valentina is a keen supporter of young African artists. Thanks to her efforts, works by select shortlisted artists of the Kuenyehia Prize for Contemporary Art will be exhibited at the Art Pavilion of the 2021 All Africa Festival in Dubai in October 2021.”
The All Africa Festival is a great international platform that provides artists with significant exposure to artists and participating in it will link the young talents to art collectors, curators and gallerists in the Middle East.
About the Trust
The Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art, denoted online as www.kuenyehiaprize.org, was established in 2014 to promote and advance contemporary African art, supporting young, emerging and mid-career African artists.
Its flagship programme, the Kuenyehia Prize for Contemporary Art, which is in its fifth year, seeks to identify, reward and help develop Africa’s most outstanding artists between the ages of 25 and 40.
In addition to prize money, totalling $10,000, winning and shortlisted artists benefit from training and coaching through its unique “Creative Accelerator Programme”.
In 2020, the prize attracted over 250 entries from across West Africa.