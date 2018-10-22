KROBODAN trains 70 peasant farmers from Krobo, Akuapem North

Seventy persons
drawn from the Krobo area and the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region have been trained on poverty alleviation.
The training, which lasted two days at Nkurakan, near Koforidua, was
It was to enable the participants, some of whom had disabilities, to generate adequate income for their livelihood.
Topics treated
Some of the subjects tackled were rural poultry, livestock, bee-keeping, snail rearing, mushroom growing and other farming activities that do not depend on the weather.
Many farmers in the Krobo and Akuapem areas do not own land and depend on land owners for farming at the subsistence level, which is associated with numerous challenges with inadequate incomes.
A field officer of Krodan,
He told the participants that the prevention or early detection of diseases associated with poultry were the best ways of getting more and healthy birds for the market to generate more revenue for their livelihood and advised them to consult veterinary officers when necessary to prevent the birds from dying.
KROBODAN boss
The General Secretary of KROBODAN,
He said KROBODAN, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, had over the years succeeded in improving the living conditions of its numerous beneficiaries drawn from the rural areas.