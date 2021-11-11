Kofi Adams to distribute free dewormers to constituents

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service to distribute 17,400 dewormers to the people in his constituency.
The exercise will commence on November 12 – 14, 2021.
The Jasikan District Health Directorate will be providing technical support and education on the drug administration.
Mr Adams is undertaking the exercise as part of his social intervention programme in his constituency.
During the exercise, there will be free distribution of tablets for soil-transmitted helminthlasis (worms infestation).
It is reported that more than two billion people around the world live with unrelenting illness due to intestinal parasites.
Parasitic infections deprive the poor of health and well-being, slow their economic progress, and contribute to social marginalisation.