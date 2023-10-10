Kodidi's Obuor Abogyese - Rock with human features

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Oct - 10 - 2023 , 09:39

Situated near Kodidi, a small farming community eight kilometres from Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region, is a naturally designed rock with human features.

This wonderful work of nature is believed to have been in existence in the area since creation.

It was only discovered by a group of hunters led by one Opanin Atakora from Abetifi-Kwahu in 1920, 103 years ago.

The hunters were looking for prey such as antelopes, grasscutter and rats to kill and their carcasses used for food to feed their families.

In the course of their hunting expedition, they sighted the rock and were initially terrified but with bravado, they stared at the human-form rock for some time.

They abandoned hunting for the animals and went away to break the wonderful news to the headman and people in their village in what is now Kodidi.

Human features

The rock, which has features such as two human eyes, a nose, a mouth and a chin was considered as a god (deity).

In view of its human form, the rock which was then worshipped, was given the name Obuor Abogyese (a rock with a chin and a beard).

In time of war, which was prevalent in those days, the people consulted the Obuor Abogyese on what to do and the outcome of the war and performed the necessary rituals to that effect, which worked to perfection.

The Chief of Donkorkrom Number One, Nana Akuamoah Boateng Tano II, told the Daily Graphic that after the discovery of the Obuor Abogyese, traditional rites were performed because the people considered it as a god for their welfare and protection.

He said thereafter, it had become a sacred object of worship for the people and had till date become not only a place for consultation, but also a tourist site which attracts hundreds of people who come to observe the amazing rock of nature.

More tourists

Nana Tano stated that the number of tourists, especially foreign visitors, kept increasing each year, particularly during the Easter celebrations at the Kwahu enclave, during which many of them crossed the Afram River to the site.

He said the site had the potential to boost both local and foreign tourism when properly harnessed and developed to generate revenue for the community and the district as a whole.

In that respect Nana Tano has, therefore, called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and many others to help develop the site to help boost local tourism and generate revenue for the Afram Plains North District Assembly.

Agreeing with the chief, the Afram Plains North District Tourism Development Officer, Aminu Germi Abdulai, said although the rock had become one of the tourist attractions in the area, little attention had been given to it by his outfit.

He said if given the needed attention, it could change the GTA narrative as well as make it more attractive in the near future.

Holiday makers

That, he indicated, could be done by weeding its surroundings to make it tidy for holiday makers, especially couples to relax there to while away the time.

Mr Abdulai said trees would also be planted around the entire enclave so that the natural rock would be properly preserved.

He said in addition, reception facilities should be provided at the site to serve as resting places for tourists who might visit for site-seeing or relaxation.

To make the place more fascinating, Mr Abdulai recommended catering services such as traditional and foreign cuisines to make tourists feel at home.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Isaac Ofori Koree, told the Daily Graphic that it was about time the site was properly developed to attract a lot of people, both in Ghana and abroad to help generate revenue for the assembly.

He said his outfit had already visited the site to ensure its development but lack of funds was delaying that objective.