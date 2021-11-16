High Court denies husband of missing woman bail

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer, who is currently in police custody following a new evidence allegedly linking him to the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has been denied bail by the Kumasi High Court.
Dr Aggrey was last Friday (November 12) remanded in police custody by the Asokwa District Court.
This was after the police charged him with kidnapping.
He is to re-appear on November 26, 2021 at the Asokwa District Court.
The court has also granted an order for the police to submit him for psychiatric examination following some incoherent responses to police questions.
Not satisfied with the decision of District Court to remand him, Dr Aggrey applied to the High Court for bail and when the case was called Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Kumasi High Court denied the application.
This followed an argument by the prosecution that, a new evidence linking Dr Aggrey to the disappearance of his wife is being investigated and that should the court grant him bail, he may interfere with the investigations.
Graphic Online's Kumasi reporter, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor who was at the Kumasi High Court Tuesday reports that the court presided over by Justice Priscilla Dikro, upheld the objection to the bail application by the Attorney General who told the court that new evidences were emerging and the accused person may interfere with the evidence when granted bail.
The court therefore denied the accused person and dismissed the case.
Dr Aggrey is with the Department of Petroleum Engineering at the KNUST.
Substantive case
Investigations by the police are still ongoing to determine the whereabouts of Rhodaline, who went missing on August 30, 2021.
According to the police, their investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband.
Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region was reported missing after she allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi on August 30, 2021 and did not return.
After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police on September 2, 2021.
Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.
A communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower), according to the police per their investigations.
According to the police, the husband has provided incoherent statements on the matter.
The Asokwa District Court has since granted an order for the police to submit Dr Aggrey for a psychiatric examination due to the incoherent statements from him on the matter.
A police prosecutor on Friday [Nov 12] told the court that the husband in reporting the case said Rhodaline had been kidnapped from their home and he could not find her.
From the police, per their investigations, the messages from Rhodaline's phone to the husband's phone, and later from the husband's phone to other relatives all emanated from a location (cell tower) near their residence.
Based on that, the husband was invited for interrogation.
According to the prosecutor, Aggrey admitted that he sent those messages from Rhodaline's phone because he was threatened that if he did not do that, his family will be harmed.
He indicated to the police, according to the prosecutor, that he had to send his wife to a place closer to the Volta Lake to ensure that she was safe.
The police said he has since not been able to tell them the location of Rhodaline and that investigations are still ongoing.
He has also not been able to tell where Rhodaline's phone is as of now.
It will be recalled that on October 27, 2021, the police in a press statement indicated that there was no evidence to link the husband to the disappearance of Rhodaline.
"It must be placed on record, that as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline," the police statement indicated.
"Investigations are still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter".
The Police statement further urged people to desist from creating and circulating unconfirmed reports on the case since their actions can impede Police investigations.
"The public shall be fully updated on this issue once investigations are completed. Let us endeavour to respect the privacy of the families involved.