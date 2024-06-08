Featured

KMA not cited by Auditor General for any breach

Donald Ato Dapatem Jun - 08 - 2024 , 08:53

THE Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has described as false and fabricated claims by a section of the media that the assembly has been cited for expenditure breaches by the Auditor-General’s Department.

It also denied assertions that the assembly had admitted undertaking activities that were contrary to what were planned or budgeted for.

A statement signed by the KMA Finance Officer, David Adjei Abbam, said contrary to speculations in the media, the management of

Assembly received queries from the Auditor-General office for clarification on specific issues.

It said as with established procedures, it was given 30 days to respond to the query, which was complied with satisfactorily with documents and all appropriate evidence.

The statement expressed surprise that some elements would decide to leak the query letter to the

media without the response offered by the assembly, all geared towards generating the impression as though something untoward had occurred at the assembly.

It added that the Auditor General was yet to issue or release its final report on the issues raised in the Management letter as well as the KMA's responses.

It described as inappropriate and irregular some media houses going ahead to publish queries without the responses provided, adding that natural justice and professional journalistic ethics demanded that in matters of such nature both sides must be heard.

The statement said until the Auditor-General issued the final report, KMA and its management could not be accused of any infractions regarding misapplication of funds as alleged by the newspaper publication.