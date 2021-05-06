Keta MP sponsors free eye surgeries

In fulfilment of his campaign promise, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Mr Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpey, has organised free eye surgery for constituents who suffer from mild blindness and need surgery to regain their sights.
At least 600 residents with acute eye cases have benefited from the surgeries after a five-day intensive eye screening exercise at the Keta Municipal Hospital.
The screening was organised by the Lifetime Wells Vision in partnership with Friends Eye Centre to help people in the municipality, particularly those from the rural communities and the less privileged.
According to the MP, sight is very important in the lives of every individual hence the need for continuous eye screening and correction.
“Without eyes life becomes miserable and so that is the reason why I need to make sure that my people are well screened and treated of any eye disease,” he said.
Residents undergo eye surgery
Mr Gakpey described the number of young people and children with severe eye problems in the municipality as very alarming, and called on stakeholders in the country to collaborate to help eradicate such problems.
A former DCE for Ketu North and Programme Coordinator for the Lifetime Wells Vision, Mr Clever Kofi Lawson, said the organisation assured that everyone booked for surgery would receive the needed treatment and would be taken care of.
One of the nurses with the Friends Eye Centre, Mr Tinav Shepherd, stressed that most of the cases were avoidable and could have been treated or prevented but the lack of regular check ups resulted in the severe cases.
Currently the Lifetime Wells Vision and Friends Eye Centre this year have targeted seven districts in the Volta Region and will continue in other districts as well as the Oti Region.