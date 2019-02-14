Ken Agyapong let off the hook, asked to go and sin no more by Parliament

Parliament has asked Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, found guilty of contempt of the house, to go and sin no more.
Speaker Mike Ocquaye Thursday afternoon read the ‘sanction’, one of two recommended by the House’s Committee of Privileges, after it found comments by the outspoken New Patriotic Party member to be derogatory of Parliament.
The Committee of Privileges in its report after probing the matter had recommended that Mr. Agyapong be reprimanded or be suspended for the rest of the session, and after the house approved of the report, the choice of sanction was put to a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote, according Graphic Online's Parliamentary Correspondent Musah Jafaru, after which the Speaker ruled that a reprimand had been approved.
On Thursday Mr. Agyapong apologized to the house, accepting his guilt for his “Parliament is cheap” comment but insisted he did not say Parliament is “useless”.
More soon
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page