Ken Agyapong enters conditional appearance in Anas' defamation suit

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has entered a Conditional Appearance in the defamation suit filed against him by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas
.
Eric O. Darko is a US-based Ghanaian Lawyer practising both in the US and Ghana.
He was a co-counsel of Maxwell Opoku Agyemang in the petition case against Charlotte Osei, the immediate past chairperson of the Electoral Commission.
Anas Aremeyaw
Anas is asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by Mr Agyapong.
The MP has, in the past weeks, been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released a piece on the rot in Ghana football.
Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas has, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.
Anas has appointed a sports journalist, Listowell Yesu Bukarson to stand in for him as his lawful attorney.
