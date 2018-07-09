Kelni GVG contract to be released today – Communications Ministry

The Ministry of Communication says it has made available documents covering the US $178 million contract with Kelni GVG to the Attorney General’s Department.
According to the Ministry's Communication Specialist, Madam Sandra Frimpong, details of the contract would be filed at the court's registry by close of work, Monday.
An Accra High Court last Tuesday ordered the Minister of Communications to release the telecommunications sector revenue monitoring contract, awarded to Kelni GVG Limited, to three plaintiffs who have filed a suit seeking to annul the contract.
The court ordered the Minister to hand over the contract to the three plaintiffs - John Ato Bonful, Nana Ama Adom-Boakye Kanyi and Citizen Ghana Movement on or before July 9, 2018.
The plaintiffs also feared the implementation of the contract would breach their rights to privacy.
But Ms Frimpong noted that the Common Monitoring Platform is not a project which is aimed at compromising the privacy of consumers.
She, therefore, gave the assurance that technical specifications have been provided to provide a further layer of protection and security to address the privacy concerns of the Mobile Network Operators.
“A filtering server and mirroring installation have been included to ensure that only the signalling information needed for the purposes of traffic monitoring will be received by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). No other information - voice, SMS, video or data will be received by KelniGVG servers,’ she said.
“Ghanaians should be assured that, the issues regarding content of customer’s voice and data are no longer valid,” she added.