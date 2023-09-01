Kasoa: Trotro driver arrested for attacking two men with hammer in domestic dispute

A 30-year-old man, Kwabena Brenya, has been apprehended by the Kasoa District Police Command following a brutal assault involving a wall hammer during a domestic dispute among tenants in a shared accommodation.

This disturbing incident left one victim, Edmond Ampomah, in critical condition, currently receiving treatment at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, with signs of neurological damage resulting from the attack.

Ampomah, who narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation, reportedly collapsed after being struck in the head with a wall hammer wielded by the alleged assailant, Kwabena Brenya, who works as a commercial driver.

According to the victim's account of the events, the dispute arose between the wife of Ampomah and Brenya, who were both residing as tenants in Otacity, a suburban area in Akweley, Kasoa. The altercation, which transpired on the evening of Monday, August 28, 2023, centred on the improper disposal of human waste within the compound of their shared residence.

Upon his wife's request, Ampomah rushed home to mediate in the dispute. However, he was taken by surprise when Brenya launched a vicious hammer attack, targeting both Ampomah and another individual.

Ampomah fell unconscious at the scene and was swiftly transported to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, where he remains hospitalized. Medical assessments, including a scan, have revealed a skull fracture resulting from the assault.

The police have taken Brenya into custody and are currently conducting investigations into the incident.