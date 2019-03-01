Kaneshie First Light to be closed to traffic from March 2

The Kaneshie First Light
off the Winneba road will be closed to traffic to pave way for work on underground drain to prevent perennial flooding in the area .
Briefing journalists on Thursday during an inspection tour, Ing Gabriel Engmann, in charge of Sanitation at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources said contractors would work day and night.
He advised the public, motorists, and pedestrians to observe diversion signs to avoid inconveniences.
It is a GH¢7 million World
Consequently, motorists who wish to travel to Kaneshie First Light and beyond on the Winneba road would in the
Ing Engmann said motorist from Kwame Nkrumah Interchange may divert through Feo
Likewise, motorists from Kaneshie Pamprom area may divert through Nii Teiko Din, Awudome road and other connecting roads unto the Winneba road.
Ing Engmann stated that those using the Graphic road may divert onto the Ring Road West and other concerning roads and connect to the main road.
Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Mohammed Adjei Sowah said drain maintenance is part of clean Accra agenda.
He noted that the drain would contain more water from Darkuman, Bubiashie and surrounding areas to prevent flooding during the rainy season.
He told journalists he was hopeful construction works on a number of drains in
credit: Ghanaian Times newspaper