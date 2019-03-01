fbpx

Kaneshie First Light to be closed to traffic from March 2

BY: Ghanaian Times
Ing Engmann making an illustration on project plan to the team
Ing Engmann making an illustration on project plan to the team

The Kaneshie First Light off the Winneba road will be closed to traffic to pave way for work on underground drain to prevent perennial flooding in the area.

The project, to be completed in 30 days, would commence from March 2 to March 30 2019.

Briefing journalists on Thursday during an inspection tour, Ing Gabriel Engmann, in charge of Sanitation at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources said contractors would work day and night.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

He advised the public, motorists, and pedestrians to observe diversion signs to avoid inconveniences.

It is a GH¢7 million World Bank funded project, under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP), being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads.
Consequently, motorists who wish to travel to Kaneshie First Light and beyond on the Winneba road would in the mean time, use alternative routes to enhance traffic flow.

Ing Engmann said motorist from Kwame Nkrumah Interchange may divert through Feo Oyeo (Ghanaian Times) or Awudome roads unto the Nii Asere Ayittey Road behind Accra Academy School to get onto the Winneba road.

Likewise, motorists from Kaneshie Pamprom area may divert through Nii Teiko Din, Awudome road and other connecting roads unto the Winneba road.

Ing Engmann stated that those using the Graphic road may divert onto the Ring Road West and other concerning roads and connect to the main road.

Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Mohammed Adjei Sowah said drain maintenance is part of clean Accra agenda.

He noted that the drain would contain more water from Darkuman, Bubiashie and surrounding areas to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He told journalists he was hopeful construction works on a number of drains in flood prone areas would be completed next year.

credit: Ghanaian Times newspaper