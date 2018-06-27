Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Jubilee House staff arrested for robbery, in case of mistaken identity – Police

Author: Graphic.com.gh

The Accra Regional Police Command says it is thoroughly investigating a matter involving a Jubilee House employee who was arrested for an alleged robbery at East Legon last Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect, Issah Muniru, an officer working with the Operations Team of the Jubilee House and two others were arrested and later released after preliminary investigations indicated that they were mistaken for robbers.

A statement issued Wednesday and signed by the Director General of Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, said preliminary investigations into the alleged robbery indicate that the three were on their way to a musical show at Kikibees in East Legon.

The statement said they made frequent enquiries on the way in a bid to get there and it was on one such enquiry that a passer-by suspected them to be robbers, as a result of frequent robberies incidents recorded in the area.

It said the passer-by (name withheld), raised an alarm, causing others to nearly lynch Muniru and his friends.

According to the statement, a police officer nearby stopped the three men from being lynched, proceeded to arrest them and took them to the Police Station.


“After preliminary investigation had established the fact that the suspects were not involved in any robbery, as suspected by the person who blew the alarm, the suspects were released for investigation to continue,” the statement added.