New Juaben: John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi introduced as successor to Daasebre Oti Boateng

In Koforidua on Monday, a businessman named Odehyie John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi was introduced by the king makers of the New Juaben Traditional area as the new Omanhene-elect to succeed the late Emeritus Dr Daasebre Oti Boateng.
The 51-year-old, Odehyie Gyamfi is a business executive based in Germany reports Graphic Online's Haruna Yussif Wunpini from Koforidua.
He was introduced at the forecourt of the Yiadom Hwedie Palace where the public had gathered.
He was introduced to the public and will now go into confinement.
After the confinement, he will be outdoored and his stool name will also be made known.
The introduction was characterised with traditional drumming and dancing at the forecourt of the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace, the traditional residence of the Omanhene.
The colourful event was attended by a number of dignitaries including the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who is also the Chairman of the Council of State.
Nana Otuo Siriboe was happy that Nananom had readily accepted Odehyie Gyamfi as the new Omanhene of New Juaben.
According to Otuo Siriboe since all the king makers and chiefs of New Juaben had accepted him as the new Omanhene, he was hopeful that they would unite and support him to bring development to the area.
The Omanhene-elect of New Juaben Traditional Area, Odehyie John Kwadwo Gyamfi being greeted by Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene.
Nana Twumasi Dankwa (right), Gyasehene of the New Juaben Traditional Area raising the hand of Odehyie John Kwadwo Gyamfi, the Omanhene-elect
Profile
Odehyie John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi was born on March 1, 1971 to Nana Kumnipa IV, Kwahu Tweneasehene and Obaapanin Akua Saah of the Oyoko Royal clan of New Juaben.
He is the 8th born of the mother's 11 children.
He had his primary education at the Madona International School in Koforidua where he sat for and passed the common entrance examination in 1984 to be enrolled at the St. Peter's Secondary School at Nkwatia, Kwahu for his secondary education.
In 1989, he sat for and passed the ordinary level examinations with distinction and subsequently gained admission to the New Juaben Secondary School, Koforidua for his advanced level certificate [Sixth Form] between 1989 and 1991 and successfully passed the Advanced Level Examination in 1991.
After completing his A Level course, Odehyie Gyamfi travelled to Germany to study at the Block House College in Hamburg to pursue a course in Hotel Management in 1992.
He excelled in the course such that immediately after completion, he was offered employment as the Food and Beverage Manager at the prestigious Elyse Hotel (Block House) also in Hamburg.
He occupied that position until 2011 when he was assigned to Block House Restaurant in Berlin also as a Food and Beverage Manager.
His duties there included, but not limited to creating and designing food and drink menus, maintaining food and drink inventory, planning, forecasting and executing food and beverage orders and processing customer complaints.
He was also responsible for planning alternative recipes for customers with special dietary needs and adhering to food, health and safety standards.
After working there for close to 16 years, Odehyie Gyamfi decided to pursue more academic excellence and that led him to pursue a professional certification in Logistic and Building Services.
In 2014, when he completed that course he set up his own company,J ohn Gyamfi Entrumpelung Gartenarbeit-Gebaudeservice which is headquartered in Germany but with a branch in Accra Ghana.
As the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, he had oversight supervision over 30 workers and five trainees.
The company undertakes activities in Business Segment Design Engineering, Facility Management, Building Servicing as well as Security Services.
In 2019, Odehyie Gyamfi ventured into farming and together with a group of friends established a poultry farm in Winneba (Ghana).
The farm known as P89 has grown to become one of the largest poultry farms in Ghana.
Odehyie John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi is married to Akosua Asiedua and they have seven children.