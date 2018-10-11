Joel Nettey voted IAA President-elect

The International Advertising Association (IAA) has elected Mr Joel Edmund Nettey as Senior Vice-President of the association for the 2018-2020 period
.
He is the Immediate Past President of the Advertising Association of Ghana and Vice-President – External Communications, IAA Global.
He is the Chief Executive of the
“I am honoured and deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve at the highest level of the IAA.
The confidence reposed in me by this election is gratifying.
My election is a recognition of the development of marketing communications on the African continent, especially when my election also comes at a time when the IAA is repositioning itself as a global compass for marketing communications,” he said.
“Although this task seems huge, with the help of God and the support of the executives and all members of the IAA, I know we will discharge our duties creditably for the furtherance of the IAA”, he noted.
“I dedicate this recognition to my predecessors at the IAA, Mr Reginald Laryea – for his pioneering role and Norkor Duah – for the commitment that has seen the IAA begin to grow across Africa,” he added.
Mr Nettey is a management, marketing and marketing communications professional and a leader of Ghana’s marketing communication industry.
He was recognised several years ago by The Network Journal (TNJ)
The IAA, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year and headquartered in New York, was founded in 1938 to champion responsible marketing.
With its 56 chapters in 76 countries, it is a one-of-a-kind global partnership whose members comprise advertisers, media, advertising and public relations agencies; media companies and academics.
The IAA is a platform for industry issues and is dedicated to protecting and advancing freedom of commercial speech, responsible advertising, consumer choice and the education of marketing professionals.