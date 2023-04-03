Joana Gyan Foundation launches Amenfi Central Big Push Mpuntuo Initiative to raise GH₵100 million for community

GraphicOnline Apr - 03 - 2023 , 19:55

The Joana Gyan Foundation, in partnership with the Mpuntuo Hemaa of Wassa Agona Amenfi, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has launched the 'Amenfi Central Big Push Mpuntuo' initiative.

The event, which aimed to raise GH₵100 million was launched last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, with the goal of improving the standard of living for those residing in the Amenfi Central community.

The culturally rich event was attended by a range of dignitaries, including some top politicians such as the National Women's Organiser of the NDC, Hannah Bissiw. Business partners, foreign dignitaries, and constituents were also present to support the cause. Among the notable contributors were Dr. Thomas Mensah, a Ghanaian-American chemical engineer and inventor, and Mr. J. D. Singh, the Global Head of Sales & Client Management.

A-list entertainers, including Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew, AK Songstress, D Cryme, and Ayam RamzyB, thrilled the audience with their energetic performances.

The Joana Gyan Foundation, the charity arm of the Golden Empire Legacy Holdings, aims to draw foreign investors to the Western Region's Amenfi Central community in its continued efforts to support community development.

At the event, the development queen mother of Wassa Agona Amenfi, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is also eyeing the Parliamentary seat of Amenfi Central on the ticket of the NDC, emphasised her goal of providing the constituency with standardised social amenities, including potable drinking water, police stations, fire service centres, schools, hospitals, better roads, bridges, quality healthcare, and scholarships for brilliant but needy students.

The 'Amenfi Central Mpuntuo Fund' will cater to the well-being of the people of Amenfi Central and its adjoining areas. The fund aims to continue until its realization in the region.

The program's successful launch brought together foreign investors from Turkey, Trinidad and Tobago, India, and other European countries, as well as Africa and the world. Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe expressed gratitude for their support and urged Ghanaians, business partners, and individuals who want to support the cause to reach out to her desk. Traditional leaders from Amenfi Central, Nzema, and other areas in the Western Region also graced the colorful ceremony.