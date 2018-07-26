JB’s killer wants to petition ICC to expose those who hired him

Daniel Asiedu, the main person suspected to have killed the legislator, JB Danquah-Adu went berserk during Thursday’s hearing of the murder case at the Accra District Court
In a very colourful display of anger, Asiedu started shouting and demanded to speak after the court had prevented him from continuing with his usual ‘confession’ spree.
During the last court hearing on June 20, 2018, Asiedu alleged that some leading members of the NPP had hired him to kill the legislator.
Not even an order from the magistrate to stop interrupting proceedings could stop Asiedu from displaying his antics.
Delay or due process?
Mr Danquah-Adu, who was the MP for Abuakwa North on the ticket of the NPP, was murdered at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on February 9, 2016.
Daniel Asiedu and another man, Vincent Bosso, are facing charges of murder and abetment of murder, respectively, for the MP’s death.
They are before the Accra District Court for committal proceedings, after which the court will decide whether or not they have to stand trial at the High Court.
After Asiedu and Bosso’s committal by the district court on March 14, 2017, the trial commenced at the High Court on April 28, 2017.
The accused, she explained, could not be on trial as the investigations were ongoing.
Magistrate chides prosecution for delay
The magistrate hearing the case of the two men linked with the murder of a deceased legislator, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu, has chastised the prosecution for unduly delaying the case.
“If you can treat an MP like this, what will happen to the ordinary person on the street? It has been almost three years since this incident happened and you are still delaying,’’ the magistrate, Ms Arit Nsemoh, lamented.
She poured out her sentiments at the Accra Central District Court yesterday after the police prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, had prayed for an adjournment, with an explanation that the police were still awaiting the Attorney-General’s (A-G’s) advice on the case.
“Tell us the reasons for the delay,’’ the magistrate insisted.
DSP Amegah prayed the court for the adjournment to allow him to make further checks as to when the advice from the A-G would be ready.
