Japan Motors unveils new Tunland Double Cabin Pick-Up

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, sole distributors of Foton range of vehicles, has unveiled the new Tunland 4*4 Double Cabin Pick-Up with automatic transmission.
The new Tunland, which has been upgraded with enhanced features, focuses on a new exterior design, higher levels of interior quality and improved driving performance.
It is conveniently priced for the market at $30,500.
At a ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, the General Manager in-charge of Sales and Marketing, Mr Amine Kabbara said the new Tunland “is Asia and Ghana’s best luxurious Pick-Up with premium design, technology, features and performance.”
Features
Having a superior cummins engines, the new Tunland has added a milestone to Foton’s journey towards zero emission with a generation ISF 2.8 liters engine.
The vehicle has added variable geometry turbocharger system and a high-pressure common-rail, which increases the max torque of 360/1800=3000Nm with low speed scope to improve the transient response ability and upgrade the comfort feel in driving.
It is set up with a multi technology upgrade configuration, SUV style interior with enhanced Bluetooth phone.
The vehicle also comes with a switch offering a variety of driving modes to bring drivers more driving pleasure and other scientific and technological enhancement.
Commenting on the new features, Mr Kabbara said the vehicle has a payload of 975kg and 220mm ground clearance, adding that it had ergonomic interior, large space storage, functional diversity and other incredible features.
“The new interior has a complete and delux sound system with FM/AM Radio, USB, AUX, steering wheel volume control numbs with an automatic A/C control mode unit,” Mr Kabbara said.
“The enhancements of the new Tunland 4*4 Pick-Up include a completely revised front end, with the latest front grill, eagle eye LED headlamps and fog lights which improves night-time safety and visibility, wheel eyebrow cover and also features a standard parking sensor for rear,” he added.
Reliability
Outlining some of the features, the Sales Manager in-charge of Foton vehicles, Mr Rahama Osman, said the vehicle had excellent fuel saving and reliability, including the lightweight and integrated modular design with efficient combustion by double variable valve timing.
With the auxiliary control system, he said the new Tunland has vehicle stability control which can control the sideslip caused by a quick turn of the steering wheel or wet slippery road.
“When the sensor detects the slipperiness of the vehicle, the system automatically controls the braking of all wheels and the engine. The electronic stability programme integrate the anti-lock brake system which further improves the driving stability and safety,” Mr Osman said
He said it had the central locking, adjustable-energy-absorbing steering, as well as Anti-Lock Braking System and Electronic Brake-force Distribution braking systems.