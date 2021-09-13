Isaac Osei chairs GPHA board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Mr. Isaac Osei, as Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).
Mr. Osei, who was a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), takes over from Mr. Peter McManu, whose tenure lapsed this year.
The Minister of Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, is expected to inaugurate the board on Tuesday.
Contributions
A management and leadership executive, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region is expected to use his decades of experience to strengthen the operations of the ports authority to improve on international trade.
His outstanding contributions and achievements to the Ghanaian economy saw him recently being inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame alongside 18 other corporate achievers.
As Managing Director of TOR, Mr. Osei supervised the first routine maintenance of both the crude distillery unit (CDU) and the residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC), thereby reducing losses and improving the efficiency of both plants.
The refinery was also able to attract BP and Vitol as partners to help improve its operations.
Historic cocoa production
During his time as CEO of COCOBOD, he implemented a three-year plan aimed at producing one million tonnes of cocoa with focus on three main areas - trade logistics and infrastructure, productivity enhancement, and disease and pest control.