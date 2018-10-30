Iran Clinic to train 10,000 first aid volunteers in Greater Accra Region

Most road accident victims, sudden heart attack sufferers and accidental poisoning victims die annually as a result of the lack of first aid interventions.
To arrest this situation, the Iran Clinic, in collaboration with the Ghana Red Cross Society, has embarked on a project to train 10,000 first aid volunteers in the Greater Accra Region.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has, therefore, been signed between the two organisations to that effect.
Participants
As part of the training, participants are taken through various first aids, ranging from the techniques of reviving victims who have collapsed or suffered a heart attack with cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.
They are also being taken through techniques of bandaging and controlling bleeding of accident victims with aching or broken bones and others who have suffered minor injuries, as well as the handling of children who have drunk poisonous substances.
Project
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Accra, the Medical Director of Iran Clinic, Dr Masoud Maleki Birjandi, said the project formed part of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) policies to train one person per household in handling life saving interventions.
He said the training, which was geared towards helping to reduce untimely deaths, injuries and impact from disasters, would last for one and half years.
Dr Birjandi said the training would be extended to other parts of the country after one and half years and the best participant selected for further training in Iran.
He said in order to make the programme affordable to all, Iran Clinic and the Ghana Red Cross were subsidising the cost.
He, therefore, urged both individuals and organisations to participate in the programme.